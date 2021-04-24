The Travelers Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

TRV opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

