The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The Weir Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

