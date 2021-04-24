The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.84

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $21.69. The9 shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,289,611 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 1.23% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

