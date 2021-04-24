TheStreet Downgrades Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Mechanical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

