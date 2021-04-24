TheStreet Downgrades Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Mechanical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.
Mechanical Technology Company Profile
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.