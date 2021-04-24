ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDUP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.