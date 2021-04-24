ThreeFold 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,296.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $23,296.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.