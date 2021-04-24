Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

