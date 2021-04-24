Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

