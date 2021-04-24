Tiaa Fsb Makes New $12.45 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,448,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.80 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

