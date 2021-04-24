Tiaa Fsb Sells 29,746 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.09% of Entergy worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

