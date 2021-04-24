Tiaa Fsb Sells 828 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

