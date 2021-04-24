TokenPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $178,696.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $949,456.29 and $178,696.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,935.11 or 1.00107998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00126183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001954 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

