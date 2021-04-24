Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$33.75 Price Target at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$34.50 to C$33.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TXG stock opened at C$16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.11. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Insiders sold a total of 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $179,101 in the last ninety days.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

