Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $62,000 Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.31 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

