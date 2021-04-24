Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $248,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

