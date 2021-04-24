TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 565,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 900,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

