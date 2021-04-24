TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.53. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 62,343 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.23% of TransGlobe Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.