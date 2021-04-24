Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,887.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $29,887.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00058812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00263105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.12 or 0.01019791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,860.45 or 1.00106088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.00608988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

