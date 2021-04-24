Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 8,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

About Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.