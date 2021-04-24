Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

