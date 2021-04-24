Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOLWF. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

