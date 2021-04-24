Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.