Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

VDC stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

