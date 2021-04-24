Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $287,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

