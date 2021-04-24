TrueBlue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

