TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $153,991.57

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $153,991.57 and approximately $10,802.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.25 or 0.07700126 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

