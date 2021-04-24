Truist Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $50.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.59.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

