Truist Financial Corp Acquires 8,594 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $22.09 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

