Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

