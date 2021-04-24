Truist Financial Corp Has $422,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 615,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

