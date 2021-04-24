Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

