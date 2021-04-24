Truist Financial Corp Invests $413,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $115.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51.

