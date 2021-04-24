Truist Financial Corp Invests $460,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $70.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

