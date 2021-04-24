Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,403 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.