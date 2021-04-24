Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,096 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWJ stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.