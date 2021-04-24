Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

