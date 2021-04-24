Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 84,993.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPY shares. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

