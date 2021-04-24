Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,848 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

