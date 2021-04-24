Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

EVBN opened at $35.32 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

