Truist Securities Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $300.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.31.

LH stock opened at $263.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $153.72 and a twelve month high of $266.42.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

