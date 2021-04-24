Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,348 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

