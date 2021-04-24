Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

