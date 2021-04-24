Trust Asset Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

