Trust Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

