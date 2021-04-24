Trust Asset Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $448.64 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.46 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.