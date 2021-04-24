Trust Asset Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Shares of MMC opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

