Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Down 5.3%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.36. 13,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,071,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.