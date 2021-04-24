TurtleCoin One Day Volume Reaches $8.44 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 233.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,700,139,470 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.