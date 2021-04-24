TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $39.55 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

