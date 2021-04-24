Tuya Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Tuya had issued 43,590,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $915,390,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

TUYA stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Tuya has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

